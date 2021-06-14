'Everything will be okay next season' – Thomas Partey promises Arsenal fans

Partey battled a series of niggling injuries in the just-ended season, which limited his game time for the North London outfit.

However, he still managed to feature 33 times for Mikel Arteta’s side and contributed three assists during the campaign.

Discussing how his first season at Arsenal went, the midfielder gave an honest assessment, saying it was full of ups and downs.

He was, however, quick to add that he enjoys the challenge, while expressing hope that he’ll get even better next season.

“I think everybody has seen it, up and downs, we had good times and bad times, but you know this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my mates and I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work, everything will be okay for the next season,” Partey told TV3.

“It’s not easy, that’s one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there, you have to be able to do everything well, so I like this challenge, and I’m ready to do everything.”

Partey recently came under the spotlight after reports emerged that he had been sacked from the camp of the Black Stars ahead of a friendly game against Morocco.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) later debunked such reports, insisting the player was excused from camp due to personal issues.

In a statement, the GFA said: “Thomas travelled to Cape Coast on Thursday to meet Coach Charles Akonnor over some personal issues.

“After the meeting which lasted for about an hour, the Coach excused him from the trip to Morocco – and asked him to report to camp for the second game against Ivory Coast. As the 1st Deputy Captain of the Black Stars, Thomas later joined his colleagues in training to show solidarity and support before leaving for Accra.”

Meanwhile, the Arsenal midfielder was in action when Ghana faced the Ivory Coast in an international friendly last Saturday.