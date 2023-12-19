Thomas Partey linked with Barcelona move in January

Partey returned to mild training last week but the midfielder is not expected to play again this year until early 2024.

With Declan Rice, however, nailing down the no.6 role with his impressive performances, reports suggest Arsenal could be looking to ship out Partey in January.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that the 30-year-old is on the radar of La Liga giants Barcelona, with a transfer on the cards when the window opens.

Xavi’s side is said to be looking for a replacement for midfielder Gavi, who has been ruled out long-term with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Partey was a key figure at Arsenal last season, as the Gunners impressively secured second place in the Premier League.

Pulse Ghana

However, he has been troubled with niggling injuries, with his unavailability said to be a huge source of worry for the club’s hierarchy.

Last summer, the former Atletico Madrid anchorman was angling towards an exit, with Juventus and some Saudi Arabian clubs showing interest.

He ultimately stayed at Arsenal, though, but was shifted to right-back by manager Mikel Arteta to accommodate Rice and fellow summer signing Kai Havertz before being sidelined by injury.

Meanwhile, Ghana‘s head coach Chris Hughton will also be hoping for Partey to make a full recovery ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024.