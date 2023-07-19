Tickets for Messi’s Inter Miami debut selling for a whopping $110,000

Messi has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and is reportedly set to earn around $50 to $60 million per year at the club.

The Argentina captain will make his debut for the US club on Friday against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

According to a report by CNN, ticket prices soared following Messi’s unveiling and some are going for as high as $110,000 on the ticket reselling website Vivid Seats.

This is almost twice the price of the tickets for last year’s League Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Barcelona.

Fans who want to watch Friday’s game, however, have cheaper options available to them, with an average ticket going for $487.

Meanwhile, Messi has expressed his excitement at joining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and pledged to contribute to the club’s project.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi noted at his unveiling.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."