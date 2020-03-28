FC Nania, set up by the former Olympique Marseille player less than a decade ago, were seeking to reach the top flight of Ghana football for the first time and were tied on points with Mighty Jets in the race for who cement a place in the Ghana Premier League.

On the last day of the middle league, while Mighty Jets and Gt. Mariners were playing, Okwawu United were also taking on Nania FC and as both Nania and Mighty Jets bent on qualification they scored goals in rapidity against their opponents in a manner that was seen as pre-arranged.

The former European Cup winner and three times African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele was among officials and players from the four clubs banned after two high scoring matches in the race for promotion to Ghana's premier league last on 28th March, 2007

Abedi Pele said he would appeal against a one-year suspension handed to him in the match fixing case. .

'My contention is that while the score line may raise eyebrows, it does not provide irrefutable proof that the match was fixed,' he told the BBC in an interview.

The association ldemoted all four clubs to Ghana's third division and fined them $20,000 each.

A total of 46 players from the four clubs were also suspended from playing for the rest of the season and the next campaign, the Ghana Football; Association said.