READ MORE: Black Satellites' 2009 squad: Where are they now?

This followed the decision of Appiah elevated John Mensah to the role of a General captain of the senior national team.

"I have the pleasure of announcing that defender John Mensah has been elevated to the General Captain of the Black Stars," Kwesi Appiah said in a statement.

"Subsequently, I have appointed Asamoah Gyan as the permanent captain of the Black Stars.

"John Mensah remains an integral member of the Black Stars.

"I urge all players to give the necessary support to Asamoah Gyan to help Ghana achieve success in our future challenges."

He was however, stripped of his Black Stars captaincy in 2019 by Kwesi Appiah ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).