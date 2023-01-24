Uganda: 8 Arsenal fans arrested for celebrating win against Man United

A double from Eddie Nketiah and another from Bukayo Saka saw Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2, with Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez getting the visitors’ consolation goals.

A number of Arsenal fans took to the streets of Jinja in Uganda to celebrate the victory but were stopped by the Police.

At least eight of the fans were also arrested after the Police claimed they didn’t have a permit to hold a procession.

"I don't know what we have done but we were simply celebrating our victory over rivals Manchester United," one of the Arsenal fans, Baker Kasule, told the Daily Monitor.

Meanwhile, lawyer and rights activist Agather Atuhaire believes the action by the Police is a violation of the freedom of the fans.

AFP

She described the Police as being “high-handed even after the Constitutional Court nullified all the draconian provisions that gave them unfettered powers to restrict the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of association and assembly.”

The regional police chief James Mubi was, however, of the view that the fans should have informed the Police before flooding the streets to celebrate.