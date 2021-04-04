Valencia say team threatened with punishment for walking off after racist abuse

"In that moment, we spoke with Diakha, about how he was, and he told us that he wouldn't play but he understood perfectly we had to continue playing to avoid a possible sanction, so we returned."

Valencia defender Jose Gaya had also told Spanish television after the game: "He (Diakhaby) told us he was insulted in a racist way. We went back out to play because they told us they could penalise us with three points and something more. He asked us to go back, he's gutted, it was a very ugly insult."

Valencia posted messages on social media shortly after the game resumed, which read: "The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.

"We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. We support you Mouctar."

Cala was then also substituted at half-time, having earlier scored the opening goal for Cadiz, with Kevin Gameiro equalising for Valencia.