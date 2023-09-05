ADVERTISEMENT
World Cup was rigged to favour Messi and Argentina – Van Gaal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal has sensationally claimed that the Qatar 2022 World Cup was rigged to help Lionel Messi and Argentina win it.

According to him, the controversial nature of the goals scored by Argentina and some vital decisions going in the favour form the basis of his opinion.

“I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was a premeditated game,” Van Gaal said, as quoted by Goal.

Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 10 months ago.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.

However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy.Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images
Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.

The Argentina captain has since been heralded as the greatest footballer of all time after adding the World Cup to his glamorous list of trophies.

Argentina defeated the Netherlands in the quarterfinals en route to winning the World and Van Gaal, who was coach of the Oranje, believes everything was rigged to favour Messi.

“I mean everything I say. That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes,” the 72-year-old added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
