ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Evans Effah

The remains of late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu have arrived in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Remains of Christian Atsu returned ho
Remains of Christian Atsu returned ho

His remains arrived at the Terminal 2 VIP section of the Kotoka International Airport at 7:40 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A brief ceremony was performed before his remains were taken from a Turkish Airlines aircraft.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined some family members of the deceased and the officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to receive the body of the late footballer.

Also present was Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, and members of the Ghana Supporters Union.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Remains of Christian Atsu returned ho

    Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

  • ‘Rest well’ – Mubarak Wakaso mourns death of best friend Christian Atsu

    ‘Rest well’ – Mubarak Wakaso mourns death of best friend Christian Atsu

  • Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was recovered this morning, says agent

    Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was recovered this morning, says agent

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Karim Adeyemi says eating fufu makes him fast after scoring winner against Chelsea

‘Eating fufu makes me run faster’ – Karim Adeyemi after scoring winner against Chelsea