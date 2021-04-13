Video: Kwame Opoku completes medical ahead of USM Alger move

In a post on social media by the club, Kwame is reported to be fit and raring to start his career outside the shores of Ghana.
Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku has passed his medical ahead of his switch to Algerian side, USM Alger.
In a post on social media by the club, Kwame is reported to be fit and raring to start his career outside the shores of Ghana.
The Black Stars player signed for the Algerian giants some few weeks ago, however, the final switch was delayed to his commitments with the senior national team in their AFCON qualifiers.
Opoku, who was Asante Kotoko’s top scorer in all competitions as at the time of departing signed a 3 and a half year deal with USM Alger.
Watch his medical announcement video below
