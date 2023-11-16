The viral dance took centre stage when hosts Indonesia played their second group game of the tournament against Panama on Monday.
Video: Viral ‘Terminator’ dance takes over goal celebrations at U17 World Cup
The viral dance for King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song has found its way to the ongoing 2023 U17 FIFA World Cup, with an Indonesian player performing the dance after scoring.
The game ended 1-1, with goals from Arkhan Kaka Purwanto and Oldemar Castillo Jimenez cancelling each other out.
Panama scored first late in the first half, but Purwanto levelled the score after the break and celebrated his goal by dancing.
The 16-year-old Indonesia forward excited the entire stadium when he performed the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.
The Terminator dance challenge, which was choreographed by Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd, is one of the most popular on TikTok currently.
Dancegod Lloyd observed the dance trend extending into the U17 FIFA World Cup and took to social media to revel in the moment.
“Put some respect on my name! I created something iconic,” the dancer wrote on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a video of the player performing his viral dance.
Meanwhile, in October, Mohammed Kudus and teammate Kurt Zouma also performed the viral dance following the Ghanaian’s goal against Newcastle United.
Kudus netted his debut Premier League goal on Sunday when West Ham drew 2-2 with the Magpies at the London Stadium last month.
The 23-year-old came off the bench to salvage a point for the Hammers following his 89th-minute equaliser.
When Kudus scored he raced to celebrate and was joined by teammate Zouma, with both players performing the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.
