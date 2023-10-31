Video: Watch Rema’s thrilling performance at 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Rema was a guest performer on the night and sang his global hit song “Calm Down” as the crowd cheered him on.

Lionel Messi was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner for a record-extending eighth time at the ceremony in Paris.

The Argentina captain beat off competition from Manchester City’s treble winner Erling Haaland and former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking after his crowing moment, Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year, said he was grateful for the career he’s had.

“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved,” the Inter Miami forward said.

“The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati also won the women’s Ballon d’Or after starring in Spain’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win, where she was named player of the tournament.