Ghana defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 to emerge champions of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The All-time team of the tournament was announced by the technical study group on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Goalkeeper Daland Ibrahim featured in all four games for Ghana putting in some brilliant performances in the course of the tournament. He conceded two goals in the competition against Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso and kept two clean sheets against Nigeria and Niger.

Defender Kobina Amoah and striker Percious Boah played three games for Ghana in the competition.

Team of the tournament

Percious Boah scored the winning goal against Burkina Faso in the final as well as the winning goal against Nigeria in Ghana’s Group B opener.

Match report of Ghana 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in the final

Ghana on Saturday, December, 19, 2020 won the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin. The Black Satellites came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 at the Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo, Benin.

The Young Stallions had the best attacking machinery in the competition scoring 8 goals in four games including a 4-1 win against Ivory Coast in the semi-finals.

They started the game strongly dictating play in the opening minutes of the encounter.

They were rewarded in the 16th minute when Kouame Jean Fiacre Botue broke the deadlock as he pounced on a error in the Ghana defence and hit the ball past Ibrahim Danlad.

With just about 5 minutes to end the first half, the Black Satellites got the equalizer through Daniel Afriyie Barnie who latched onto a Percious Boah free-kick in the 40th minute.

Burkina Faso nearly increased their lead before the break but the crossbar came to the rescue of the Black Satellites as Hamed Quattara cross graced the woodwork.

That was the last action in the first 45 minutes of the game as the teams headed to the locker room for a break. The first half ended with both sides levelled up.

Danger man Percious Boah once again scored from a free kick in the 79th minute from 35 yards to increase the lead for the Black Satellites.

The former Still Believe striker took his goal tally to two goals after netting against Nigeria in Ghana’s opening game.

The Burkinabe's complained to the referee the ball had not closed the line but the assistant line II had none of it, with the center referee Clement Franklin Kpan from Cote d'Ivoire pointing to the centre line for play to restart.

The Black Satellites held onto the lead to clinch their first WAFU title in this category.

Ghana and Burkina Faso have already booked a place in next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania after making it to the finals in this zone.