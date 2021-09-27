WATCH: Ghana’s Division Two League produces Puskas Award contender after audacious goal

The Greater Accra Division Two League playoffs final produced one of the best goals you’d ever see in a football game.
Mizak Asante of Golden Kick FC dribbled past five defenders and the goalkeeper to score a goal that Messi, Ronaldo and the late Maradona would be proud of…
Golden Kick FC defeated Mobile Phone People 7-6 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Mobile Phone People opened the scoring in the first half and were on their way to an important victory but were denied by a truly world-class strike from Mizak Asante.
The youngster came on in the second half to score the equaliser for Golden Kick FC with an audacious effort.
He dribbled past five defenders and went round the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net.
Asante’s goal has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians already tipping the strike to be nominated for the Puskas Award.
See some of the reactions to the goal below:
