We’re sorry for letting you down – Djiku issues an apology to Ghanaians

Djiku expressed deep regret for how events unfolded in Ivory Coast and admitted that the pain and agony inflicted on Ghanaians cannot be lessened by his apology.

“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans,” he said.

Relatedly, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) fired Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and the entire technical team after the Black Stars exited the tournament.

In the late hours of Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association issued a statement, announcing the axing of Chris Hughton and the subsequent dissolution of the technical committee of the Black Stars.

"Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect," a Ghana Football Association (GFA) statement said., external "The executive council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars. "The GFA will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."

In the match played on Monday, January 22, 2023, the Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.

But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.

