West Ham agree permanent deal for on-loan Dawson

"The squad has a real togetherness, team spirit and great quality. I'm excited for what my future at the club may hold and the potential for what we as a club can go on to achieve."

Dawson, who played for Rochdale, West Bromwich Albion and Bolton earlier in his career, had to wait until late December for his Hammers debut but has since been ever-present in the top flight.

"Craig's performances, attitude and the impact he's had demonstrate why he deserves a permanent deal," Moyes said.

"He had to be patient but he's come in and grabbed his opportunity with both hands. We are always looking to improve the squad and Craig joining us permanently certainly does that."