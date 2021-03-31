What will a reformed Champions League look like?

At the moment 32 clubs enter the group stage and are split into eight groups of four teams, who play each other home and away with the top two in each group advancing to the last 16.

It is understood the plans will see the number of teams in the group stage increase to 36, with discussions ongoing about who the additional berths will go to.

British newspaper The Times reported that two extra spots will go to the clubs with the best coefficient who fail to qualify via domestic competitions but have qualified for the second-tier Europa League.

However European Leagues, a body representing the interests of clubs and leagues in 30 countries, is against places being attributed on historical merit and insists the make-up of European competitions "should reflect the current state of domestic competition".

France, which is Europe's fifth-ranked nation but currently only has two guaranteed places in the group stage, should get an extra spot.