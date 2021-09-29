‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

This was after the player’s incredible goal was shared on Twitter the popular British sports portal, the Guardian.

The youngster scored what is undoubtedly a Puskas Award contender when Golden Kick FC defeated Mobile Phone People in the Greater Accra Division Two League playoffs final.

Golden Kick FC won 7-6 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mobile Phone People opened the scoring in the first half and were on their way to an important victory but were denied by a truly world-class strike from Mizak Asante.

However, Asante came on in the second half to score the equaliser for Golden Kick FC with an audacious effort.

He dribbled past four defenders and went round the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Asante’s goal has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians already tipping the strike to be nominated for the Puskas Award.

Reacting to the goal after it was shared on Twitter by the Guardian, Gary Lineker couldn’t help but express his admiration.