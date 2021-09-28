Yaw Yeboah’s Maradona-esque strike wins goal of the month award in Polish league

The 24-year-old became an early contender for the Puskas award following his amazing strike during Wisła Kraków’s 3-1 win over Górnik Łęczna in August.

Yeboah received the ball on the edge of the box and dribbled his way past four defenders before beating the goalkeeper.

The young playmaker’s amazing solo goal grabbed the attention of many football lovers, including FIFA and ESPN.

In a Twitter post, FIFA’s page wrote: “Wow. Begin your week with this remarkable solo goal from Yaw Yeboah.”

American sports broadcaster ESPN also couldn’t get enough of the goal and tweeted “he did it all himself” accompanied by a video of the goal.

Reacting to the goal two months ago, Yeboah named Lionel Messi and Neymar as the players he learns from.

He was, however, quick to add that the goal was no fluke, insisting he also scores brilliant goals in training.

“I believe in myself and I have the confidence, ability and talent to do that,” Yeboah said in an interview with TV3.

“When I had the ball, there was no other option. I was looking for a pass but after a quick thinking, I was like ‘okay, just do something’. You know, just do what you can do.

“This is something that I do all the time in training. I just want to have fun with the ball at my feet and do a few tricks. I also watch a lot of videos of Messi, Neymar and all these big players.”