Young Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar gets signed to Ilves

Umar is a physically strong player who has the potential to develop into an excellent player. He has performed well in training and as long as he gets used to a new country, culture and a different way of playing football, we believe that he will be a lot of fun for us.

Pulse Ghana

Adaptation will certainly take some time, but he has had a very positive attitude in traffic and he is clearly willing to learn and develop, Toni Hevonkorpi, Ilves' sports director, describes the team's new player.Mohammed Umar is also in the team's lineup today for the League Cup match against FC Haka.

