Young Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar gets signed to Ilves

The 20-year-old Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar has joined Ilves. With his sublime skills, the youngster already visited Ilves last summer and trained with the team.

In January, he rejoined the team's training strength and with the now signed contract, he will represent the club throughout this season.

Umar is a physically strong player who has the potential to develop into an excellent player. He has performed well in training and as long as he gets used to a new country, culture and a different way of playing football, we believe that he will be a lot of fun for us.

Adaptation will certainly take some time, but he has had a very positive attitude in traffic and he is clearly willing to learn and develop, Toni Hevonkorpi, Ilves' sports director, describes the team's new player.Mohammed Umar is also in the team's lineup today for the League Cup match against FC Haka.

The Former Ghanaian U-17 captain was impressive for his side Ilves’s 3-0 win over Kups in the Finland Liiga Cup.The defender played the entire duration of the game, provided an assist for one of the goals, and also helped his side keep a clean sheet.

