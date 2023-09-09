ADVERTISEMENT
Freezy McBones fails to qualify for 2024 Olympic Games, loses to Senegalese counterpart

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, also known as Freezy Macbones, experienced a setback in his quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Freezy McBone
Freezy Macbones was defeated in his middleweight qualifier bout against Senegal's Seydou Konate on Saturday, September 9, 2023, losing to a points decision.

This marked Freezy Macbones' amateur debut, and unfortunately, he was unable to advance in the qualifiers, thus ending his aspirations of representing Ghana at the Olympics.

He was the first of seven Ghanaian boxers scheduled to participate in these qualifiers.

The remaining Ghanaian boxers, including Alfred Kotey, David Bawah, Asarah Apew, Theophilus Allotey, and Abdul Wahab, will continue their efforts to secure a ticket to the Olympics.

Despite Freezy Macbones' disappointment, there are still hopes for other Ghanaian boxers to shine on the African boxing stage and potentially qualify for the Olympics.

