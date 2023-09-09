Freezy McBones fails to qualify for 2024 Olympic Games, loses to Senegalese counterpart

This marked Freezy Macbones' amateur debut, and unfortunately, he was unable to advance in the qualifiers, thus ending his aspirations of representing Ghana at the Olympics.

He was the first of seven Ghanaian boxers scheduled to participate in these qualifiers.

The remaining Ghanaian boxers, including Alfred Kotey, David Bawah, Asarah Apew, Theophilus Allotey, and Abdul Wahab, will continue their efforts to secure a ticket to the Olympics.

