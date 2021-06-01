RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

GFA appoint Dutch man Patrick Greveraars as Akonnor’s second assistant

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has agreed to the request of C.K Akonnor for the appointment of a second Assistant coach to further strengthen the technical team of the Black Stars.

Patrick Greveraars
Patrick Greveraars Pulse Ghana

The new Assistant coach, Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA License A holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.

Recommended articles

The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.

Patrick Greveraars is one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is expected to bring his experience, world-wide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal.

Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.

He will team up with Coach C.K Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.

The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

