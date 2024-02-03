Ghana to play Gambia, Benin in 13th African Games football tournament

Ghana, the host of the 13th African Games, is gearing up to showcase its football prowess by fielding its National Under-20 side, the Black Satellites, in the tournament with the team's objective is to navigate through the group stage and make a significant impact in front of the home crowd.

In Group B, Ghana's longstanding West African rival, Nigeria, assumes a leadership role alongside South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia.

The draw incorporated quarter-finalists from the CAF Under-20 Championship, with Ghana earning its place as the host country, harking back to its triumph in the 2011 edition under the guidance of James Kwesi Appiah.

Turning to the Women's Division, Ghana finds itself in Group A, where an all-East African lineup awaits the Black Princesses as they are set to face off against Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia in a challenging group stage.

The Women's Division competition holds added significance for Ghana, as it serves as valuable preparation for the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Colombia, scheduled from August 31 to September 22.

To set the stage for these exciting matches, the Baba Yara Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, and Accra Sports Stadium have been earmarked as host venues.

Nigeria faces off against Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco in Group B of the Women's Division, which promises to be a fiercely contested pool.

As the anticipation builds for the 2023 African Games, football enthusiasts across the continent eagerly await the kick-off, anticipating thrilling matches and the emergence of new footballing talents on the African stage.