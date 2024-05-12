ADVERTISEMENT
Inaki Williams marks milestone with 100th Athletic club goal in draw against Osasuna

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams achieved a significant milestone on Saturday night in the Spanish La Liga, scoring his 100th goal for Athletic Club.

Inaki-Williams
Inaki-Williams

Despite a challenging start that saw Osasuna take a 2-0 lead with goals from Raul Garcia and Ruben Garcia, Williams led Athletic's comeback at San Mames Stadium in the 58th minute, Williams found the back of the net, capitalizing on a well-executed play initiated by Ander Herrera.

His goal injected new energy into the match, giving Ernesto Valverde's side hope for a turnaround. As the game approached its conclusion, Athletic Club's Asier Villalibre scored a crucial goal to salvage a point, securing a 2-2 draw.

Williams' goal not only contributed to the team's result but also showcased his remarkable form this season with 12 goals and three assists in 32 games, he has been directly involved in 15 goals in La Liga.

Furthermore, the goal against Osasuna marked a special milestone for Williams, as it was his 100th goal for Athletic Club since his debut.

CAS throws out George Afriyie’s appeal against disqualification from GFA elections

Saani Dendem: Colts football icon who trained thousands of Ghanaian footballers dies

I’m Ghanaian and I speak Twi – Man City’s Jeremy Doku

