The Ghanaian wrestler made history by becoming the first ever African to win the WWE Championship.

The 37-year-old defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the new title holder.

Kofi was born in Kumasi but moved to the United States of America (USA) at a very tender age, where he started his wrestling career.

He will, however, be returning to Ghana after 25 years to mark the historic feat of winning the WWE Championship.

It has now been revealed that the WWE is in the process of shooting a documentary on Kofi’s historic homecoming to Ghana.

The documentary has already started at his home in Texas and WWE producers are expected to join him to Ghana to capture his historic homecoming.

“This is Dr. Elizabeth Afua Sarkodie-Mensah, the mother of Kofi Kingston, with the WWE producers who are getting ready to shoot a documentary on Kofi Kingston at Kofi's home in Texas. The WWE producers will join Kofi Kingston to Ghana to capture his historic homecoming for the documentary,” a Facebook post read.

Kofi is just the second African American – following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – to win the WWE Championship.

He is currently a member of tag-team group The New Day and also a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion and an eight-time world tag team champion.