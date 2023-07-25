Bronny James: Son of Lebron James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice

He has, however, since been out of intensive care and is currently in stable condition, his family has confirmed.

Bronny has been following in the footsteps of his father and is a basketball recruit at the University of Southern California.

A statement from the James family spokesperson asked for some privacy from the media in the wake of the news.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the statement said.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

