Powerlifters to do battle at 2023 Powerlifting Competition

The competitors will battle in the areas of squat, bench press, and deadlifting with seasonal umpires and officials overseeing the event.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Van Calebs who is the Chief Executive Officer of Van Calebs noted that preparations are already in place to deliver a spectacular tournament.

Van Calebs expressed that 2023 will be a great year for powerlifting and bodybuilding and that the upcoming event is the first of a series of competitions aimed at growing the sport in the country.

He disclosed that there will be an entertainment component of the event with some Ghanaian artistes and movie stars making appearances at the event.

“In 2023 we want to send powerlifting and bodybuilding to the next level. I believe that the sport has a great to offer the country and that the responsibility lies on people like me to take the initiative and introduce programs that will develop.

“This is our first major event of the year and I promise you that it will be epic. At Van Calebs Empire, we believe in the marriage between sports and entertainment and that is what we will be delivering on the day. I will use this opportunity to appeal to corporate agencies to come on board and help grow the sport,” he said.