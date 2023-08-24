ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

World Athletics Champs: Team Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relays over injuries

Emmanuel Ayamga

Injuries to two athletes have forced Team Ghana to withdraw from the 4x100m relays at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

World Athletics Champs: Team Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relays over injuries
World Athletics Champs: Team Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relays over injuries

Athletes James Dadzie and Joseph Paul Amoah both sustained injuries while competing in the 200m heats on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dadzie, who’s Ghana’s reigning 200m record-holder, started the race well but was seen clutching to his hamstring midway through.

He eventually fell to the ground after being unable to shake off the pain and was later stretchered off the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amoah also missed out on a place in the 200m semifinals after finishing fifth in heat 6, which was caused by a toe injury he suffered during the race.

The injuries to the pair leave Team Ghana short of the numbers needed to compete in the 4x100m relay heats, with Edwin Gadayi, Isaac Botsio and Raymond French now the only fit athletes remaining in the team.

A statement from the Ghana Athletics Association said a decision has been taken to withdraw from the 4x100m relays, as the health and recovery of the athletes are paramount.

Read the Ghana Athletics Association’s full statement below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana Athletics deeply regrets to announce the withdrawal of Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team from the World Athletics Championships, Budapest 2023.

Unfortunately, two of the five athletes on the relay, James Dadzie and Joseph Paul Amoah, sustained injuries during the 200-meter heats today, August 23, 2023, that require urgent medical care.

James pulled his hamstring about 80m into the race, resulting in a grade II tear in the bicep femoris muscle in his left hamstring.

After running a great curve in the 200m, Joseph Amoah felt a pop sensation accompanied by sudden pain in the lateral front side of his right foot. A subsequent x-ray scan revealed a small fracture at the base of his right big toe.

Given World Athletics', and by extension GA's emphasis on SafeGuarding athletes, the health and recovery of James and Joseph are our top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

In consultation with the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, GA, firmly believes that it's in the best interest and greater good of James and Joseph's careers to discontinue participation in the championships given the circumstances and to shift focus to support options for treatment.

GA would like to thank all stakeholders and ask that they pray and support the athletes for a speedy recovery.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • World Athletics Champs: Team Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relays over injuries

    World Athletics Champs: Team Ghana withdraws from 4x100m relays over injuries

  • Injury prevents James Dadzie from finishing men’s 200m at World Athletic Champs

    World Athletic Champs: Injury prevents Ghana’s James Dadzie from finishing men’s 200m heats

  • Long jumper Deborah Acquah says Ghana let her down at World Athletics Championships

    World Athletics Championships: Long jumper Deborah Acquah says Ghana let her down

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Is it Killer Bean or Nkatie Burger?’ – Sports Ministry criticised over Para Games mascot

‘Is it Killer Bean or Nkatie Burger?’ – Sports Ministry criticised over Para Games mascot

Long jumper Deborah Acquah says Ghana let her down at World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships: Long jumper Deborah Acquah says Ghana let her down

Injury prevents James Dadzie from finishing men’s 200m at World Athletic Champs

World Athletic Champs: Injury prevents Ghana’s James Dadzie from finishing men’s 200m heats

‘Betting is haram’ – NDC's Muntaka Mubarak supports 10% sports betting tax

‘Betting is haram’ – NDC's Muntaka Mubarak supports 10% sports betting tax