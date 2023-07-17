Sue the Sports Ministry for your unpaid salaries – Nyaho-Tamakloe to C.K Akonnor

Speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his disappointment with the treatment Akonnor received during his tenure and urged him to take legal action to secure the payment he is owed.

He stated, ''He should take them to court if they are refusing to pay him. This is a straightforward matter; the person has worked for you, and you are not paying him. He should take them to court.''

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is also a board member of Hearts of Oak, criticised the unfair treatment Akonnor faced, including the denial of privileges that should have been granted to him.

He questioned the withholding of a designated residence and official car, both of which were given to others, and highlighted Akonnor's silence despite the mistreatment.

''I was even thinking when he was denied a place to stay, he would have resigned. A job that you are supposed to have qualified for; there were others who were competing with you but you got it ahead of them so it means you qualified, so I don’t understand why he should allow himself to be treated this way,'' Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.