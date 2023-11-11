Tributes pour in for Ghanaian fallen footballer Raphael Dwamena

Dwamena had faced recurring heart conditions, having previously collapsed during a football game in 2021.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with a heart condition, and during his time at Levante UD, he underwent surgery to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) placed, allowing his club to monitor his heart during matches.

The Ghana Football Association expressed condolences in a statement, saying, "Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael!"

