ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Tributes pour in for Ghanaian fallen footballer Raphael Dwamena

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars are mourning the sudden demise of their teammate, who collapsed during a match between FK Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian league.

Raphael Dwamena
Raphael Dwamena

Dwamena reportedly collapsed in the 28th minute of the game, leading to the referee stopping the match and medics rushing to his aid despite being taken to the hospital, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Recommended articles

Dwamena had faced recurring heart conditions, having previously collapsed during a football game in 2021.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with a heart condition, and during his time at Levante UD, he underwent surgery to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) placed, allowing his club to monitor his heart during matches.

The Ghana Football Association expressed condolences in a statement, saying, "Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael!"

ADVERTISEMENT

His former teams have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late forward, Ex captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan shared his heartfelt condolence on social media to the late star.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew: Why I don’t smile much

Jordan Ayew: Why I don’t smile much

Agyemang-Badu narrates how he met his wife Reggietta during Coronavirus era

‘It was during Coronavirus era’ – Agyemang-Badu narrates how he met his wife

First Lingard, now Aurelien Tchouameni: Footballers are jamming Gyakie’s music

First Lingard, now Aurelien Tchouameni: Footballers are jamming Gyakie’s music

Watch: Agyemang-Badu prays for twins at wedding; says 'one for Black Stars, one for Black Queens'

Watch: Agyemang-Badu prays for twins at his wedding; says 'one for Black Stars, one for Black Queens'