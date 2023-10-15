During this emphatic second-leg match at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Princesses demonstrated their strength and skill by defeating their opponents.
U-20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Black Princesses beat Guinea Bissau to advance to next round
The Black Princesses put on a dominant display, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in the second leg of the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.
With identical 3-0 scorelines in both legs, Ghana emerged as the clear winners with an aggregate score of 6-0, where they are scheduled to face Eswatini.
Tracy Owusu, Wasiima Mohammed, and Helen Alormenu each contributed goals for the Black Princesses in a dominant performance that saw them control both halves of the game, ultimately surpassing their adversaries.
The Black Princesses are focused on achieving a remarkable seventh consecutive appearance in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
Their success in the qualifiers reaffirms their commitment to continue significantly impacting the international stage.
