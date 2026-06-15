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2026 FIFA World Cup: How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:15 - 15 June 2026
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How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
Black Stars problable line up against Panama in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Ghana's Black Stars are set to make history when they face Panama in the opening game of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada — a first-ever meeting between the two nations on football's biggest stage.

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The Canal Men will take on the Black Stars at BMO Field, Toronto, in what promises to be a crucial opener for Carlos Queiroz's side as they look to navigate out of Group L.

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Ghana arrive at the Mundial having endured a difficult preparation, going five games without a win before finally halting the skid with a draw against Wales in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament. That result, under the guidance of Queiroz, offered some signs of stability heading into what is a must-perform opener against Panama.

Ahead of the Group L clash, here is Pulse Sports Ghana's predicted lineup for the Black Stars.

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Goalkeeper

Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana named three goalkeepers in their World Cup squad: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang. In the final preparatory game against Wales, Queiroz started with Ati-Zigi before introducing Asare from the bench. Based on that outing, the FC St Gallen shot-stopper is expected to retain the gloves and start between the posts against Panama.

READ ALSO: 10 most expensive football trophies in the world - See full list

Defenders

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Baba Rhaman
Baba Rhaman

Whether Queiroz opts for a four-man backline or a three-back system will largely depend on how Panama set up, but the indications from the Wales game point to a back four.

Jonas Adjetey impressed against Wales and looks nailed on to start at centre-back. He is expected to be partnered by Jerome Opoku, who should provide the defensive solidity Ghana need at this level.

At left-back, Baba Rahman could come into the picture after Gideon Mensah looked shaky against Wales. Marvin Senaya, who was one of Ghana's standout performers in the final warm-up, is expected to slot in at right-back to complete the back four.

READ MORE: African players with the most goals in FIFA World Cup history: See full list

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Midfielders

Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates his goal to make it 0-1 during the Wales vs Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Gareth Evans Sportimage
Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates his goal to make it 0-1 during the Wales vs Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Gareth Evans Sportimage

The absence of Thomas Partey is the biggest talking point heading into this game. The experienced midfielder has been denied a visa and entry into Canada due to his pending court case, leaving a significant gap in Ghana's engine room.

Caleb Yirenkyi is expected to step into that role, partnering Elisha Owusu in the centre of the park. Owusu is likely to start ahead of Kwesi Sibo as the anchor in defensive midfield, giving Ghana some protection at the base.

On the flanks, Fatawu Issahaku is expected to operate on the right wing, while Antoine Semenyo takes up his position on the left, with both players tasked with providing the creativity and energy Ghana will need to unlock Panama's defence.

Attackers

Inaki Williams

Captain Jordan Ayew is set to lead the line for the Black Stars, with Inaki Williams expected to operate alongside him as Ghana goes with two attackers up front. The duo will be crucial if Ghana are to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

READ THIS: Most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history by country: Full rankings

Ghana Black Stars Predicted Starting XI vs Panama

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Position

Player

Goalkeeper

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Right Back

Marvin Senaya

Centre Back

Jonas Adjetey

Centre Back

Jerome Opoku

Left Back

Baba Rahman

Defensive Mid

Caleb Yirenkyi

Defensive Mid

Elisha Owusu

Right Wing

Fatawu Issahaku

Attacking Mid

Jordan Ayew

Left Wing

Antoine Semenyo

Striker

Inaki Williams

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