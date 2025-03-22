Afram Plains youth rally behind Mahama's Farmers' Service Centre initiative

Over the weekend, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, together with the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Eric Opoku, performed the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the first Farmers’ Service Centre in the Kwahu Afram Plains South Constituency at Takoratwene.

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This landmark initiative will serve as a catalyst for transforming agriculture in the district. The establishment of the Farmers’ Service Centre will provide farmers with improved access to modern farming equipment, extension services, quality inputs, training, and market opportunities. These interventions will significantly boost productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase farmers’ incomes.

Beyond the district, this project has far-reaching national benefits. It will contribute to strengthening Ghana’s food security, reducing dependency on food imports, creating employment opportunities—especially for the youth—and promoting agribusiness development. Ultimately, it will support economic growth and enhance the overall resilience of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

I, Michael Yeboah, a young award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, and President of Concerned Youth of Afram Plains, warmly congratulate His Excellency the President and the Honorable Minister for this visionary initiative, and for selecting Kwahu Afram Plains South as the location for the first centre.

As President of Concerned Youth of Afram Plains, I pledge my unwavering support and commitment to the success of this project. I am fully prepared to mobilize and organize the vibrant youth of the constituency to actively participate in and support the implementation of this initiative for the benefit of our people.

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