Austria dismantle Black Stars in pre-World Cup friendly in Vienna

The Black Stars of Ghana national football team suffered a heavy 5–1 defeat to the Austria national football team in an international friendly on Friday night at the Ernst Happel Stadion.

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Austria took control early and went ahead before the break through a penalty after Jonas Adjetey handled the ball inside the box. Marcel Sabitzer stepped up and calmly converted, sending goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi the wrong way.

The hosts dictated the tempo for much of the first half, winning key duels and applying sustained pressure. Despite being on the back foot, Ghana maintained composure and limited the damage to a single goal heading into halftime.

Ghana showed glimpses of promise, with Prince Kwabena Adu coming close on multiple occasions. He was first denied after being set up by a long pass from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and later failed to convert another clear opportunity in the 30th minute.

Austria resumed the second half with greater intensity and quickly extended their lead. Michael Gregoritsch made it two with a powerful header that left Ati-Zigi with no chance.

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Ghana attempted to respond but struggled to build sustained attacking momentum, often failing to string passes together in the final third. Austria capitalised on this dominance, with Stefan Posch adding another goal to put the game beyond reach.

The Black Stars managed a consolation goal through Jordan Ayew, briefly lifting hopes of a comeback. However, Austria quickly restored their advantage, as Chukkuemeka—featured in the match drilled in the fourth goal.

Austria had a last one in with Seiwald scored the 5th goal in the 90th minuet to cement the victory for The Boys.

In the end, Ghana was unable to recover, as Austria ran out comfortable winners on the night.

The Black Stars will look to bounce back in their next friendly when they face the German national football team.

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