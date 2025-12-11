BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz debuts with ‘There is Nobody Called Satan’

Elizabeth Essuman affectionately called ‘Queen Liz’ is back with her conventional way of addressing and analysing issues; as well as allowing her guests, viewers, followers alike to exchange views, counter views, banters, on matters germaine to the larger interest of the community, nation or the world at large, from religion to entertainment to politics, to everything - no issue is too small or too big to discuss on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’. What you will discover most often as you continue to keep it logged on here is that the issues discussed will be mainly open-minded, with a universal touch.

In this episode, the discussion is irresistible, tantalizing and deep rooted as both Queen Liz and her guest, Pan Africanist, Avraham Ben Moshe, enlighten us on who the entity or being called Satan. They comb through different religions to help us understand what may or may not be before our eyes.

To some, once the topic about Satan is raised, it is seen as a ‘no-go-area’, but if only minds are opened wider, you’d appreciate every bit of this episode, as they explore this controversial piece. Avraham on his common sense journey pinpoints that “there is nothing like Satan”, as to whether you agree or disagree with him, you’ve got to watch to the end.

As you watch, you’d understand why arguably Christians and Muslims use ‘Satan’ as a scapegoat, blaming an external supernatural force for actions that the Bible itself attributes to human choice, human weakness, and sometimes even God’s own judgment. You cannot blink on this episode.

From biblical references, breakdowns, evidences, etc, this episode is loaded with a take-home pack of knowledge and, of course, food for thought.

