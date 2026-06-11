Carding app launches GH₵400 million World Cup 2026 prediction event for football fans in Ghana

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Pulse Mix 16:31 - 11 June 2026
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Football fans in Ghana now have an exciting opportunity to combine their passion for the game with rewards as Carding App launches its World Cup 2026 Prediction Event with a total prize pool of GH₵400 million.

The campaign allows users to predict World Cup matches, earn football coins, and compete for a share of the prize pool throughout the tournament.

Users who accumulate more football coins increase their chances of receiving larger rewards when prizes are distributed.

Ways to Earn Football Coins

1. Predict World Cup Matches

Users can predict match outcomes and other available prediction markets during the World Cup. Correct predictions earn football coins and improve a user’s standing in the competition.

2. Invite Friends

Participants can earn additional football coins by inviting friends to join Carding App and complete the required referral steps.

3. Sell Gift Cards

Users can also earn football coins by selling gift cards through the Carding App platform.

4. Compete on Leaderboards

The event features multiple leaderboards, including group-stage, knockout-stage, finals- stage and overall rankings. Top-performing users can compete for additional rewards based on their leaderboard positions.

More Coins, Bigger Rewards

The total number of football coins earned during the tournament plays a key role in determining rewards. The more football coins a participant accumulates, the larger their potential share of the GH₵400 million prize pool.

How to Join

1. Download the Carding App on Android or iPhone .

2. Create an account.

3. Enter promo code GHANA2026 during registration.

4. Open the World Cup 2026 section inside the app.

5. Start making predictions and earning football coins.

Available on Android and iPhone

Carding App is available on both Android and iPhone devices, allowing football fans across Ghana to participate in the World Cup prediction event.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, football supporters can begin building their football coin balance, climb the leaderboards, and compete for a share of the GH₵400 million prize pool.

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