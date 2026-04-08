Champions League: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid – Preview, team news, H2H, line-ups & prediction

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The sides last met in La Liga on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a late winner to give La Blaugrana a 2-1 victory and extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

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Historically, Barcelona have struggled against Atletico in Europe, losing two of their previous Champions League quarter-final ties in 2013-14 and 2015-16. In their last four European meetings, Barcelona have won only once, scoring three goals. However, in all competitions, they have defeated Atletico five times in their last six encounters, including Saturday’s league win.

Barcelona enter the match unbeaten in nearly two months and in fine attacking form, highlighted by the sensational Lamine Yamal. Their recent Champions League performances include a commanding 8-3 aggregate victory over Newcastle United in the round of 16.

Atletico Madrid come into the tie on the back of three consecutive defeats, including their league loss to Barcelona, but remain fourth in La Liga and are focusing on the Champions League and the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

They advanced past Tottenham in the round of 16 with a 7-5 aggregate despite losing the second leg 3-2. Atletico have yet to progress beyond the quarter-finals since 2016-17, when they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

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Team NewsBarcelona will be without Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), and Marc Bernal (ankle). Ronald Araujo is fit to play, while Jules Kounde could start after returning from injury. Lewandowski is expected to lead the attack, with Marcus Rashford likely retaining his spot on the left.

Atletico could see the return of Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, and Rodrigo Mendoza. Pablo Barrios remains out with a thigh injury, while Jose Gimenez and Johnny Cardoso are doubts. Julian Alvarez is expected to start after being on the bench in La Liga, alongside David Hancko, Ademola Lookman, and Matteo Ruggeri.

Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona wins: 1

Atletico wins: 2

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Draws: 1

Probable Lineups

Barcelona: J Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo, E Garcia, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Rashford, Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Baena; Simeone, Griezmann, Lookman; Alvarez

Prediction

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Barcelona enter as favourites given their form, unbeaten streak, and home advantage, but Atletico’s experience and tactical discipline under Diego Simeone make them a dangerous opponent capable of causing an upset.

Tips: Both teams to score and more than two goals