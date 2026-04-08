DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil announces removal as Black Maria leader (video)

DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil has announced he will step down as head of the Ghana Police Special Operations Team, known as “Black Maria,” with a new leader set to be appointed amid ongoing investigations.

DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil is set to step down as head of the Ghana Police Service’s Special Operations Team, popularly known as “Black Maria,” with a new leader expected to be announced as part of an ongoing leadership transition within the unit.

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In a video circulating on social media, the senior officer addressed members of the team, confirming that while the unit remains operational, changes in leadership are imminent.

The development follows an alleged assault involving renowned Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama in Tamale on March 21. The incident was initially linked to personnel believed to be part of the Special Operations Team. However, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil has rejected those claims, insisting that his officers were not present at the scene.

The case has since been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau, the body responsible for probing misconduct within the Ghana Police Service.

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Addressing his team, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil signalled the impending leadership change and called for continued cooperation.

“Today, we are going to move on with the IGP’s special operations because it is still in existence but there’s going to be a change in the leadership. The leadership that is coming is still going to be the leadership that is going to work for the IGP,” he said.

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He added:

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“I believe the total support that I had from you, whoever that is going to come to take over from me, everyone will join hands and make sure we keep this country safe irrespective of whatever reservations we have.”