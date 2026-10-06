Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over Portugal camp exit: ‘The truth is still the most important thing’

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over his Portugal camp exit, explaining the alleged breach of trust, apologising to teammates and vowing to remain available for the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his decision to leave Portugal’s national team camp, admitting that he made a mistake by walking out but insisting that a breach of trust left him feeling he had no place in the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo said he had asked Portugal’s Football Federation president and the coach to be honest with him if they no longer wanted him in the national team.

According to the veteran forward, he was assured that his place remained with Portugal.

He said the subsequent events left him feeling that the trust between him and the national team had been broken.

“I decided to leave the camp without waiting for any further breach of word. For me the truth is still the most important thing in the relationship between people. However much it hurts, let them tell me the truth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo said he had directly addressed the issue with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the coach before the press conference.

“In fact, in a conversation I had with the President of the FPF and with the coach on the morning of the day of that press conference—they can certainly confirm this—I reaffirmed that if they did not want me there, they should tell me. It was enough for them to be frank with me. I would accept that, and I promised that we would prepare something beautiful, as I dream will happen, and no one would be left angry.”

He recalled receiving assurances that he was still wanted by the national team.

“I remember it as if it were today. They replied in unison that no. That my place was in the National Team.”

Ronaldo also strongly rejected any suggestion that he had attempted to influence the technical or tactical decisions of Portugal’s coaches during his international career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Never, at any moment, have I interfered in any technical or tactical decision of any coach or national team manager in almost 25 years of career.”

The Portugal captain said he has always accepted decisions made by the coaching staff, regardless of whether he agreed with them.

“I accept, for better or worse, what they propose that I do. I respect the decision, and when they break their word to me, I feel that my place is not there.”

Despite explaining his reasons for leaving the camp, Ronaldo accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized to his teammates.

“I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He acknowledged that, regardless of what had happened behind the scenes, he should not have walked away from the squad.

“Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.”

Ronaldo also apologized to the Portuguese public and explained why he ultimately decided to leave.

“I apologize to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one’s word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my remaining would only harm the working group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my bags and left.”

The forward said he understands that his decision could result in disciplinary action and believes he should face the consequences.

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor.”

Ronaldo added that his status should not exempt him from the rules.

“I have already apologized, but I know that attitudes must have consequences. Anyone who is in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone.”

The 40-year-old also responded to discussions about how his international career should eventually come to an end.

He said there would be time for farewell matches but stressed that his immediate priority remains competing for Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On this subject, I have heard a great deal of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity.”

Ronaldo said his experiences growing up taught him that nothing should simply be expected or handed to anyone.

“I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone.”

He then reassured Portugal supporters that a farewell would eventually happen.

“I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Ronaldo made it clear that he does not currently view his relationship with Portugal through the lens of retirement or farewell celebrations.

“But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing.”

Ronaldo pointed to one of the most difficult moments of his international career to underline his commitment to Portugal.

“That is what I thought on the day I was given the news of my father’s death.”

He recalled choosing to remain with the national team despite receiving the devastating news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was at a camp with our national team, and I decided to stay there until the end of the match the following day. I did for the country what I would never do for any club.”

For Ronaldo, that experience remains an important reflection of what representing Portugal means to him.

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure from camp, Ronaldo insisted that he remains committed to the national team.

He said his availability will depend on his fitness, club form, and any suspension that may be imposed.

“Therefore, if I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo ended his statement by insisting that his commitment to Portugal remains genuine.