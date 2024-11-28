ELIMES OUTFIT Launches Africa’s Largest Fashion Empowerment Drive: Training 200 Persons with Disabilities Every Year

Elimes Outfit, the fast-rising Pan-African luxury menswear brand, has announced a major social-impact initiative aimed at empowering persons with disabilities (PWDs) across Ghana and West Africa. As part of its long-term commitment to inclusion and economic empowerment, the company is launching a structured vocational training program designed to train at least 200 PWDs every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative—which officially begins in 2026—will train a minimum of 50 participants per quarter, providing them with high-value tailoring, embroidery, pattern-making, and garment-construction skills , that can earn them meaningful income and long-term career stability.

A Full Training Ecosystem — Not Just Skills

Beyond fashion techniques, trainees will receive:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Business and pricing education

• Equipment handling and safety training

• Productivity coaching

• Mentorship from senior craftsmen

• Seed-support pathways (equipment, workspace referrals, and partnership opportunities)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The program is targeted at individuals with physical disabilities, hearing impairments, and persons with limited economic mobility.

A Training Factory in the Making

To sustain the projected capacity of 200+ trainees annually, Elimes Outfit has also announced plans to establish a fully equipped Vocational Training Factory.

The facility—planned for completion within 18 months to 2 years—will feature:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A modern training hall

• Industrial sewing and embroidery machines

• Specialized workstations for PWD accessibility

• A mannequin lab

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Fabric/embroidery practice zones

• Dedicated instructor suites

This factory will serve as the official training hub for Elimes Outfit’s empowerment scheme across Africa.

A Pan-African Vision Rooted in Inclusion

The initiative feeds directly into the brand’s Pan-African expansion journey. Already operational in more than 10 African countries, Elimes Outfit plans to extend the disability-training program into East, Central, and Southern Africa as the training model scales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our dream is to raise the next generation of African creators—individuals who will tailor, design, innovate, and build wealth with their hands. Skill is universal; opportunity should be too.” — Elijah Badmus

Community Impact, National Impact

With Ghana’s unemployment rate among persons with disabilities estimated at more than 60%, the program aims to:

• Reduce financial dependence• Promote dignity through skilled work

• Create a pipeline of certified fashion artisans

Advertisement

Advertisement