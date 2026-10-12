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Kenyan distance-running legend Eliud Kipchoge, 41, breaks Melbourne Marathon record

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:17 - 12 October 2026
Kenyan distance-running legend Eliud Kipchoge, 41, breaks Melbourne Marathon record | Photo via Getty Images
Eliud Kipchoge breaks the Melbourne Marathon course record with a 2:09:10 victory, beating the previous mark by two seconds despite stopping to wave at fans.
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Kenyan distance-running legend Eliud Kipchoge set a new course record at the Melbourne Marathon after winning the men's race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds on Sunday.

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The two-time Olympic marathon champion finished two seconds ahead of the previous course record, set by his compatriot Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh in 2022, to mark another milestone in his illustrious running career.

Kipchoge, 41, could potentially have recorded an even faster time but slowed down to wave at spectators inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where runners completed the final half-lap before reaching the finish line.

The Kenyan, a former marathon world-record holder, made his decisive move inside the final 10 kilometres of the 42.2-kilometre race before crossing the finish line to secure victory.

Kipchoge is widely recognized as one of the greatest marathon runners in history. He won Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in 2021.

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His Melbourne victory added another notable achievement to a career defined by consistency, endurance, and success at the highest level of long-distance running.

The Kenyan last won a marathon in September 2023, when he triumphed at the Berlin Marathon. His latest success in Melbourne demonstrated his continued competitiveness on the international marathon circuit.

Kipchoge's compatriot Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh previously held the Melbourne Marathon course record of 2:09:12, set in 2022. Kipchoge lowered that mark by two seconds with his winning performance.

Australian runner Thomas Do Canto finished second in the men's race in 2:10:35, completing a strong performance in front of the home crowd.

In the women's race, New Zealand's Camille French claimed victory in 2:28:25.

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Melbourne Marathon Results

Category

Athlete

Nationality

Time

Men's winner

Eliud Kipchoge

Kenya

2:09:10

Previous course-record holder

Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh

Kenya

2:09:12

Men's runner-up

Thomas Do Canto

Australia

2:10:35

Women's winner

Camille French

New Zealand

2:28:25

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