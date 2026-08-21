GFA Congress 2026: 11 key takeaways from Kurt Okraku's address

From a GHC3 million GPL prize to GFA TV plans, here are 11 key takeaways from the GFA Congress on Ghana football's next phase.

The Ghana Football Association held its latest Congress with President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku outlining the federation's achievements over the past season and its plans for the year ahead.

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GFA clubs received GHC1 million each, with the 2025/26 GPL champions set to earn a record GHC3 million

New initiatives include the One Player, Three Footballs policy, VEO camera rollout, and plans for GFA TV and GFA Radio

Okraku cites strengthened FIFA/CAF confidence in Ghana's governance, with the next year focused on deepening reforms

From club funding boosts to new broadcast ambitions, the address touched on nearly every layer of the domestic game. Here are the 11 key takeaways from the GFA Congress.

1. Seventh Consecutive Season Without Major Disruptions

The GFA highlighted its ability to successfully organise all domestic competitions for a seventh consecutive season without major disruptions, a milestone the federation views as evidence of improved administrative stability across Ghanaian football.

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2. GHC1 Million Support for Each GPL Club

Every one of the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs received GHC1 million ahead of the 2025/26 season, part of the GFA's continued push to ease the financial burden on top-flight sides.

3. Record GHC3 Million Prize for the 2026/27 GPL Champions

The eventual winners of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season will walk away with a record GHC3 million, the highest championship prize in the league's history.

4. GFA Launches "One Player, Three Footballs" Policy

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The federation is rolling out a new initiative dubbed the One Player, Three Footballs Policy, under which registered players will receive three footballs each season over a four-year period, aimed at improving access to training equipment at the grassroots level.

5. VEO Cameras, Laptops and Professional Equipment for Clubs

Clubs and Regional Football Associations will be equipped with VEO cameras, laptops and professional cameras, a move designed to support match analysis, scouting and improved football administration across the regions.

6. Ghana's CAF Prize Money to Fund Development Projects

Ghana earned US$1.71 million in CAF prize money, and the GFA confirmed this will go toward funding three football, education and community infrastructure projects, extending the impact of the country's continental success beyond the pitch.

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7. Plans for GFA TV and GFA Radio

In a move that could reshape how Ghanaians consume football content, the GFA announced plans to establish GFA TV and GFA Radio on free-to-air platforms, giving the federation direct control over broadcasting its competitions and programming.

8. Stronger Support for Division One League, Women's Premier League and Colts Football

The GFA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening support for the Division One League, Women's Premier League, Colts football and the Regional Football Associations, signalling a broader focus on development beyond the top flight.

9. Continued Investment in Elite Academies

The federation will continue developing its elite academies in Accra, Kumasi and Bolgatanga, which serve as key pathways for nurturing young talent and feeding into the national team pipeline.

10. Governance Reforms Earning International Recognition

President Okraku said the GFA's governance reforms have earned the confidence of FIFA and CAF, noting that Ghana's governance standards are increasingly being recognised internationally as a benchmark on the continent.

11. Focus on Deepening Transformation Over the Next 12 Months