How frictionless payments are helping Ghana’s SMEs grow

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By Mastercard

Ghana has one of the most successful consumer payment stories in Africa and one of its least-told business ones.

Bank of Ghana data shows that in June 2026 alone, Ghanaians made 954 million mobile-money transactions worth GH¢492.9 billion, up from GH¢323.2 billion in the same month a year earlier. Yet only 37% of Ghanaian businesses accept or use digital payments at all, according to a 2024 census of 1.9 million businesses by the Ghana Statistical Service, ISSER and ReFinD. The rails are built. The question now is what businesses can do with them.

That gap is not just about adoption. The 2024 census found that where businesses do take digital payments, the use of a proper merchant account is associated with stronger revenue growth, higher employment and greater formalization.

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That distinction matters. Bank of Ghana puts Ghana at 26 million active mobile-money accounts and 546,000 active agents. The opportunity is therefore no longer simply to increase payment adoption. It is to close the distance between a consumer rail that works and merchant acceptance that has not kept pace. It is about making digital payments more useful to the businesses using them.

When payment becomes part of the customer experience

For Ghanaian SMEs, commerce increasingly happens across multiple channels. A customer might discover a business through social media, place an order digitally and expect to complete the payment without switching platforms or navigating unnecessary steps. Frictionless acceptance helps businesses meet customers where they already are.

But payment availability alone is not enough. The technology needs to reflect how small businesses actually operate, including businesses that rely on mobile money, e-commerce, social commerce and international customers.

It also has to answer the two objections Ghanaian merchants actually raise: what acceptance costs them, and whether it is safe. The ReFinD census named fraud concerns and uncertain returns among the principal barriers to adoption, alongside knowledge gaps. Those are the questions the industry has to address.

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Mastercard's collaboration with DPO Group illustrates the response. Through this collaboration, Ghanaian businesses can accept multiple digital payment methods, including mobile money and e-wallets, from customers locally and internationally, through a single platform, with fraud protection, chargeback support and training on managing digital payments included.

That is what makes acceptance more than a checkout function. It becomes part of the infrastructure that enables a business to reach customers beyond its immediate physical location.

From getting paid to growing the business

A digital payment creates a useful record of business activity, which makes it easier to reconcile sales and manage revenue and, overtime, builds the transaction history a lender can price. When that payment infrastructure connects to other financial services, it creates pathways to working capital, insurance and other tools that can strengthen a business.

Mastercard's collaboration with Boost, launched in 2024 across six African markets, combines digital payment wallets with embedded supply-chain finance for distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

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The model is important because many SMEs do not experience payment, financing and business management as separate needs. Purchasing inventory, receiving customer payments, managing cash flow and accessing financing are part of the same operating cycle, and digital infrastructure is increasingly able to bring those functions together.

Making digital payments work for Ghanaian businesses

Ghana’s opportunity is not simply to digitize more payments. It is to make digital payment infrastructure more useful to the businesses that depend on it. That means supporting merchants that sell through physical locations and digital channels, accept mobile money and cards, serve domestic customers and increasingly participate in cross-border commerce.

In 2025, Mastercard opened its first office in Accra, and its work in the market has focused on both ends of that gap: acceptance and trust. Collaborations with Kalabash, Boost, Smile ID, Access Bank provide low-cost acceptance tools to Ghanaian businesses, while the Mastercard Fintech Forum and Fraud and Cyber Resilience Forum take on the security question directly.

The objective is an ecosystem in which digital payments can support more than the transaction itself, connecting businesses to customers, financial services and opportunities to grow.

The next frontier: turning payment access into business growth

For Ghana’s SMEs, the next stage of digitalization should focus on what payment enables, not simply whether a business accepts it.The strongest payment ecosystems will fit the ways businesses already operate, whether a merchant is selling from a storefront, through social media, via an online platform or to customers beyond Ghana.

They will also connect payment acceptance with the tools businesses need to reconcile sales, manage cash flow, access finance and build resilience. The customer, the payment, the business operation and the financial system are not separate experiences for a business owner. They are part of one commercial journey.

The real measure of frictionless payments, therefore, is not how quickly a customer reaches checkout. It is what becomes possible for the business after the payment goes through.

For Ghana’s SMEs, that is where the next opportunity lies: turning digital payment adoption into a foundation for stronger, more connected and more resilient businesses.

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