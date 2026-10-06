‘Ghanaians have the right to gift’ - Ayariga demands clarity from BoG over money bouquet arrests

‘Ghanaians have the right to gift’ - Ayariga demands clarity from BoG over money bouquet arrests

‘Ghanaians have the right to gift’ - Ayariga demands clarity from BoG over money bouquet arrests

Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to clarify the legal basis for the arrest of people involved in making money bouquets and cakes from Ghana cedi notes.

Hassan Ayariga says Ghanaians have the right to give legitimately earned money as gifts.

He wants the BoG to clarify the legal basis for arrests over money bouquets.

BoG says using cedi notes for money bouquets and other decorations is prohibited.

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His comments follow the arrest of seven people in Accra by the BoG, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, for allegedly using cedi banknotes to produce money bouquets and money cakes for commercial purposes.

The arrests were made at different locations in Accra on October 5, according to the BoG. Dinah Bonzi, Head of the Statistics Office at the central bank’s Currency Management Department, said the suspects had been using cedi notes to produce decorative items for customers.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Police Service have arrested seven women in Accra for allegedly using Ghana cedi banknotes to make money bouquets, money cakes and other decorative items. The BoG has warned the public against the misuse of Ghana cedi banknotes and urged everyone to handle the currency responsibly. #UTVGhana — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 5, 2026

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The BoG said the suspects would be prosecuted and could face fines or imprisonment under the applicable laws.

Ayariga demands legal clarity

Hassan Ayariga

Reacting to the arrests in a statement shared with Pulse News on Tuesday October 6, Ayariga said the BoG must distinguish between damaging the currency and giving legitimately earned money as gifts.

“I strongly believe that the Bank of Ghana must distinguish between the deliberate destruction or mutilation of our national currency and the simple act of arranging Ghana cedi notes as gifts for loved ones, family members and friends."

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Also Read: BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

“Ghanaians have the right to give their legitimately earned money as gifts during weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

“If currency notes are not torn, defaced, destroyed or permanently altered, the Bank of Ghana must explain precisely which provision of the law has been violated.”

Ayariga further argued that the central bank must operate within the law when enforcing regulations governing the use of the cedi.

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“The Bank of Ghana is a regulatory institution, not a law unto itself. Any arrest must have a clear legal foundation, follow due process and respect the constitutional rights of citizens."

Money bouquets

“We must protect our national currency, but we must equally protect the rights, freedoms and legitimate businesses of Ghanaians."

“Regulation must be reasonable. Enforcement must be lawful. Citizens must be treated with dignity.”

Also Read: How Ghanaian importers can pay Chinese suppliers in cedis without using US dollars