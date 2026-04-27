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Ghana to host 2027 U-20 men's Africa Cup of Nations

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:25 - 27 April 2026
Ghana to host 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations
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Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has announced that Ghana will host the 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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The announcement was made on April 26, 2026, through his official Facebook page, generating excitement among football fans, sports stakeholders, and the wider Ghanaian public.

Securing the hosting rights is a major vote of confidence in Ghana’s ability to successfully organise top continental football tournaments. It also reinforces the country’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading football nations with a strong history of hosting major sporting events.

MUST READ: 10 most expensive football trophies in the world

The 2027 edition will mark the first time in nearly three decades that Ghana hosts the prestigious youth competition, having last staged the tournament in 1999.

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That tournament remains one of the most celebrated moments in Ghana football history, as Ghana's U-20 National Team, popularly known as the Black Satellites, won the title on home soil in front of jubilant supporters.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2026 group stage qualification rules and tie-break criteria explained

The U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has consistently served as a platform for some of Africa’s brightest young football talents. Many players have used the tournament as a stepping stone to successful careers in Europe and on the global stage.

Hosting the 2027 tournament is expected to boost sports tourism, infrastructure development, and youth football growth in Ghana, while giving local fans another chance to witness Africa’s future stars compete at the highest level.

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