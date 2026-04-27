Ghana to host 2027 U-20 men's Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has announced that Ghana will host the 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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The announcement was made on April 26, 2026, through his official Facebook page, generating excitement among football fans, sports stakeholders, and the wider Ghanaian public.

Securing the hosting rights is a major vote of confidence in Ghana’s ability to successfully organise top continental football tournaments. It also reinforces the country’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading football nations with a strong history of hosting major sporting events.

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The 2027 edition will mark the first time in nearly three decades that Ghana hosts the prestigious youth competition, having last staged the tournament in 1999.

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That tournament remains one of the most celebrated moments in Ghana football history, as Ghana's U-20 National Team, popularly known as the Black Satellites, won the title on home soil in front of jubilant supporters.

The U-20 Africa Cup of Nations has consistently served as a platform for some of Africa’s brightest young football talents. Many players have used the tournament as a stepping stone to successful careers in Europe and on the global stage.