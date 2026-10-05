Where Ghana’s Squad Calls Worth Second-Guessing?

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Ghana didn't collapse at this World Cup – they beat Panama and held England to a scoreless draw, then advanced anyway despite a loss to Croatia in the final group game. What actually ended their run was a single Colombia goal in the last 32, and it's that match, more than anything from the group stage, that's worth picking back through if you want to ask what a different set of calls might have changed.

The squad

Carlos Queiroz had two months in the job by the time that match kicked off, and his own captain made a point of saying so afterwards. Jordan Ayew stood up for the coach publicly, arguing that changing systems and half a squad's worth of habits isn't something that happens between a Tuesday and a World Cup opener. Fair enough, but it also raises the obvious question of why Ghana waited until 72 days out to make the change at all, rather than moving on from Otto Addo after the Africa Cup of Nations exit that had already put his job in doubt months earlier.

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The squad Queiroz picked was always going to be judged by what it produced in the final third, and it produced almost nothing against Colombia – not a single shot on target in ninety-plus minutes. Mohammed Kudus's absence got pointed to straight away, and it's hard to argue with the logic: a player capable of manufacturing something from nothing was replaced, in effect, by more of the same steady, dependable profile Queiroz already had plenty of. Whether a fully fit alternative even existed is a fair question, but the gap Kudus left didn't get filled by accident of injury alone – it got filled by a set of selections that leaned toward what Queiroz trusted rather than what the team was missing.

Where the game actually got lost

Queiroz was direct about what happened: "The moment Senaya came off, the team did not have the same discipline and organisation. It took Alidu Seidu a few minutes to adjust, and they took advantage of that moment to score." Marvin Senaya went off with a hamstring problem in the 13th minute, Seidu came on for his first involvement of the entire tournament, and Colombia found the gap down that same flank almost immediately through Jhon Arias. That's a coincidence of timing as much as a selection failure, but it's also exactly the kind of gap a deeper, more settled squad – one built over a full qualifying cycle rather than assembled in ten weeks – tends to cover better.

Asamoah Gyan's criticism cut in a different direction. He didn't quarrel with the personnel so much as the plan, arguing Ghana should have stuck with whatever had succeeded against England instead of switching approach mid-tournament: "If we keep changing tactics during the tournament, there is a problem." He was just as pointed about the response after going behind, saying the lack of visible urgency once Colombia scored was what frustrated him most. Between Queiroz's account and Gyan's, there's a real disagreement buried in there – one man pointing to a single, almost freakish minute of transition, the other pointing to a coach who never settled on one identity long enough for it to stick.

None of that hindsight changes what happened, but it's exactly the sort of detail that shapes how a team gets priced heading into the next cycle. A federation that changes coaches 72 days out and loses its most creative attacker to injury, then still nearly gets through two knockout rounds, is a genuinely hard team to rate – which is precisely why sports betting on 10bet.co.za tends to move on news like a fitness update or a new manager's first few results rather than reputation alone.

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Whatever Ghana's federation takes from this into the next World Cup cycle, the actual lesson probably has less to do with which 23 names got picked and more to do with when the change at the top happened. Not much separates a side that draws with England and nearly beats Colombia from one that's remembered as underprepared, and the timeline is the one variable that was entirely within Ghana's control.