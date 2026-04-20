Here's how to comfort your Arsenal fan boyfriend during the team’s losing period
Make sure he eats before the match and give him about 30 minutes of space after a loss so he can cool down.
Help him relax with small gestures like a head massage and listen without arguing when he vents.
Lift his mood by planning something fun, like taking him out on a date to help him forget the loss.
Being in a relationship with a loyal Arsenal F.C. fan can be fun until the team starts losing matches back-to-back. That’s when moods change, silence gets louder, and even small things can feel annoying to him.
In recent years, Arsenal have gone through a mix of frustrating setbacks. After winning the FA Cup in 2020, the club entered a phase of inconsistency in the Premier League, including painful title disappointments, most notably in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, where they spent long spells at the top of the table but ultimately slipped behind Manchester City in the final stretch.
The team also suffered difficult runs of form, including unexpected defeats to lower-ranked sides at crucial moments. Due to this, fans are left in frustration as they continue chasing a first league title since 2004.
Their recent loss came at the hand of Man City who are placed second in the Premier League and could potentially win the league.
If your boyfriend supports Arsenal and the losses are piling up, here are some lighthearted but helpful ways to comfort him and keep the peace at home.
1. Make Sure He Eats Before Watching the Match
Never allow him to watch a match on an empty stomach especially when Arsenal hasn’t been playing well lately. Hunger plus football frustration is a dangerous mix. A simple meal or snacks before kickoff can help keep his mood steady. Even if the team loses, at least he won’t be blaming his bad mood on hunger too
2. Give Him Some Space After a Loss
When Arsenal loses, emotions can run high. That’s why it’s wise to give him about 30 minutes to cool down after the final whistle. Avoid asking too many questions like:
“Why are you quiet?”
“It’s just a game, why are you upset?”
Those words can make things worse. Sometimes, silence is the best support.
3. A Head Massage Can Work Wonders
After the cooling period, a gentle head massage can do magic. Football stress can leave fans tense and frustrated, and a little care can help relax him. It doesn’t have to be perfect—just the effort alone can make him feel cared for.
4. Support His Decisions (At Least for the Moment)
Right after a tough loss, he may say things like:
“I’m not watching the next match again.”
“This team is stressing me too much.”
At that moment, just nod and agree. It’s not the time to argue or remind him that he always goes back to watching. Let him vent. He’ll likely calm down later.
5. Take Him Out to Clear His Mind
Once the mood settles, suggest something fun—a casual date, a short walk, or grabbing his favorite meal. Getting his mind off the loss can help him reset emotionally. Football fans may take losses seriously, but a change of environment can lift their spirits quickly.
Supporting an Arsenal F.C. fan during losing periods requires patience, humor, and a little creativity.
While this guide is meant to be fun and entertaining, it also shows how small acts of care can make a big difference. After all, football seasons come and go—but peace in the relationship should always stay winning
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