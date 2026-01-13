How low‑spread trading can double your forex profits faster

#Featuredpost

Tighter spreads translate to lower costs for every trade and over hundreds of trades, which can compound into significantly bigger gains. For active traders, scalpers, or anyone trading high volume, ultra‑low spread environments like those offered by IUX provide a decisive edge.

Why Spread Matters

So Much in ForexIn forex and CFD trading, the spread, the difference between the bid and ask price, is one of the biggest hidden costs.

Every time you open and close a trade, you pay the spread. When the spread is wide, more of your potential profit is eaten up; when it's tight, you start closer to the break-even point. Over many trades, this can make a huge difference.

The Power of Ultra‑Low Spreads with High Trade Volume

Imagine running the same strategy, same lot size, same entry and exit logic — for 438 trades. Even a small reduction in spread can compound your returns remarkably:

● Suppose on another broker, the spread for gold is 30 points, whereas on IUX it’s only 14 points (a much tighter spread ). ● That difference of 16 points per trade means each trade costs significantly less in “spread loss.” ● Over 438 trades, this cumulative saving could double your effective portfolio growth, assuming your strategy consistently wins, and you reinvest gains or stay fully traded.

This isn’t just hypothetical: for scalpers, day‑traders or algorithmic/high‑frequency traders, where many trades are made, and margins are tight, tight spreads are especially valuable.

How IUX Delivers That Competitive Edge

IUX offers extremely competitive spreads, making it well-suited for aggressive strategies:

● On their website, IUX highlights tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips on some account types. ● According to its own data, IUX’s average spread for metals (like gold) is very low: they report as low as 0.3 pips for XAU/USD on their Raw Account on their platform. ● Their Raw account offers “raw spreads” starting at 0.0 pips, although this comes with a fixed commission per lot. ● Their execution technology is also built for speed: IUX claims average execution in under 30 milliseconds, which helps minimize slippage and ensures trades get filled close to quoted prices. ● On its “Transparent Pricing” page, IUX states that there are no hidden mark-ups or secret charges.

Why This Matters for Scalpers & High‑Frequency Traders

● Scalpers: Because their strategy relies on small price movements, even fractional pips saved on each trade can dramatically boost profitability. ● High‑frequency traders (HFTs): These traders often enter and exit dozens or hundreds of times a day. Lower spreads mean lower cost per trade, and with fast execution, IUX’s model is very attractive. ● Compounded savings: Over time, reduced spread costs add up. The 438‑trade example illustrates how spread savings can “stack” into real gains. ● Risk‑adjusted return: With lower costs, traders don’t have to make as much on each trade to be profitable. This improves the risk/reward profile of high-volume strategies.

The Bigger Picture

In a competitive trading landscape, cost efficiency matters as much as strategy quality. Brokers that offer ultra‑tight spreads and fast execution give frequent traders a real edge. IUX, with its low starting spreads, transparent pricing, and low-latency infrastructure, positions itself strongly for scalpers, day traders, and high-frequency players who care deeply about trading cost. By minimizing trading friction (i.e., reducing spread costs), traders can preserve more of their gains and potentially double their portfolio growth over time when they trade smartly and consistently. For Partners and Introducing Brokers , this is great news as well, because now traders in your community and network can minimize trading friction as well and preserve more of their gains over time.