600 more Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa

600 more Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals names of all 1,964 evacuees from South Africa amid GH¢16m controversy: Check full list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released records containing the names and signatures of all 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa, including documents on payments of reintegration and transportation allowances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first batch of 300 evacuees arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on May 27, 2026

The revelation comes amid allegations by the Minority in Parliament that more than GH¢16 million in evacuation funds remains unaccounted for.

The Minority called for an independent audit of the evacuation expenditure, alleging that the documents supplied by the ministry contained discrepancies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minority also raised questions about payment registers, flight records, among others.

Ablakwa dismissed the claims, insisting that the government had documentation supporting the evacuation expenditure and that the beneficiaries received their allowances.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

On September 7, 2026, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the evacuation cost GH¢49.72 million. The exercise began on May 27 and ended on September 4, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the ministry’s breakdown, the government provided GH¢33.72 million, while Engineers and Planners, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, contributed GH¢16 million.

Businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

The expenditure covered chartered flights, commercial airline tickets, ground transportation, feeding, hotel accommodation, medical care and hospitalisation.

A further GH¢10.8 million was spent on reintegration and transportation allowances. Each evacuee was entitled to GH¢5,000 as a reintegration grant and GH¢500 for transportation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exercise was organised to protect Ghanaians facing threats amid renewed xenophobic attacks and hostility towards foreign nationals in South Africa.

The report contains information on the evacuees, their payments and other expenses incurred during the exercise, which brought Ghanaians home following renewed anti-immigrant attacks in South Africa.

Below is the the full list of evacuees, audits and receipts:

Advertisement