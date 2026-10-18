Advertisement

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals names of all 1,964 evacuees from South Africa amid GH¢16m controversy: Check full list

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:28 - 18 October 2026
600 more Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa
Advertisement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released records containing the names and signatures of all 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa, including documents on payments of reintegration and transportation allowances.

Advertisement
The first batch of 300 evacuees arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on May 27, 2026
The first batch of 300 evacuees arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on May 27, 2026

READ ALSO: Mahama reveals plans to make Ghana a pharmaceutical producer and supplier to Africa under $10bn New Economy Policy

The revelation comes amid allegations by the Minority in Parliament that more than GH¢16 million in evacuation funds remains unaccounted for.

The Minority called for an independent audit of the evacuation expenditure, alleging that the documents supplied by the ministry contained discrepancies.

Advertisement

The Minority also raised questions about payment registers, flight records, among others.

Ablakwa dismissed the claims, insisting that the government had documentation supporting the evacuation expenditure and that the beneficiaries received their allowances.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

On September 7, 2026, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the evacuation cost GH¢49.72 million. The exercise began on May 27 and ended on September 4, 2026.

READ ALSO: Xenophobia: Nigeria follows Ghana’s footsteps, reports South Africa to AU

Advertisement

According to the ministry’s breakdown, the government provided GH¢33.72 million, while Engineers and Planners, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, contributed GH¢16 million.

Businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

The expenditure covered chartered flights, commercial airline tickets, ground transportation, feeding, hotel accommodation, medical care and hospitalisation.

A further GH¢10.8 million was spent on reintegration and transportation allowances. Each evacuee was entitled to GH¢5,000 as a reintegration grant and GH¢500 for transportation.

Advertisement

The exercise was organised to protect Ghanaians facing threats amid renewed xenophobic attacks and hostility towards foreign nationals in South Africa.

The report contains information on the evacuees, their payments and other expenses incurred during the exercise, which brought Ghanaians home following renewed anti-immigrant attacks in South Africa.

Below is the the full list of evacuees, audits and receipts:

READ ALSO: Ramaphosa says South Africa is ‘deeply ashamed’ over treatment of African nationals; social media reacts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
9 simple riddles with life lessons hidden in their answers.
Lifestyle
18.10.2026
9 simple riddles with life lessons hidden in their answers.
Power outage: Areas in Tema, Eastern, Western to be affected as ECG shares 7 day schedule
News
18.10.2026
Power outage to hit parts of Accra from October 19-23; See affected areas
Mahama announces plans to build airstrips in regions without airports
News
18.10.2026
Mahama announces plans to build airstrips in regions without airports
Mahama deploys soldiers to protect 9 forest reserves from illegal miners
News
18.10.2026
Mahama deploys soldiers to protect 9 forest reserves from illegal miners
Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals names of all 1,964 evacuees from South Africa amid GH¢16m controversy: Check full list
News
18.10.2026
Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals names of all 1,964 evacuees from South Africa amid GH¢16m controversy: Check full list
President John Mahama
News
18.10.2026
Mahama reveals plans to make Ghana a pharmaceutical producer and supplier to Africa under $10bn New Economy Policy