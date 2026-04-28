Advertisement

Mohammed Kudus rejects surgery as World Cup 2026 hopes take priority

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:58 - 28 April 2026
Mohammed Kudus | Photo via Getty Images
Mohammed Kudus | Photo via Getty Images
Advertisement

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly decided against undergoing surgery for his latest injury setback, despite recommendations from Tottenham Hotspur medical staff.

Advertisement

The Ghana international is currently dealing with a fresh hamstring problem, adding to a difficult spell that has already seen him sidelined since January with a quadriceps injury.

MUST READ: Top 10 best private Universities in Ghana - 2026 Ranking

The latest setback is now expected to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

According to close sources around the club, Tottenham’s medical team advised surgery following specialist assessments, considering it the most effective route to ensure full recovery. However, Kudus has opted for a non-surgical rehabilitation programme instead.

Advertisement

The decision is believed to be driven by concerns over recovery time, as surgery could keep him out for an extended period and potentially affect his chances of being fully fit for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kudus is said to be prioritising his availability for the global tournament, where he is expected to play a key role for the Ghana national football team.

READ ALSO: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career 'over', set for World Cup return

He has been one of the team’s most important players in recent years, making his fitness a major concern for the technical staff.

His situation now places both club and country in a delicate balance between long-term recovery and short-term international ambitions.

Advertisement

Kudus will continue his rehabilitation under close medical supervision, with his progress set to determine whether he can recover in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment
Lifestyle
28.04.2026
10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment
Ghanaian innovator builds ‘dumsor app’ to track power outages as disruptions increase
News
28.04.2026
Ghanaian innovator builds ‘dumsor app’ to track power outages as disruptions increase
10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores
Lifestyle
28.04.2026
10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores
I am ready to settle my ex- wife - RNAQ
Entertainment
28.04.2026
I am ready to settle my ex- wife - RNAQ
Unemployment rate
Lifestyle
28.04.2026
10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana
All suspects involved in alleged murder of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law still in custody, Police confirm
News
28.04.2026
All suspects involved in alleged murder of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law still in custody, Police confirm