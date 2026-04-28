Mohammed Kudus rejects surgery as World Cup 2026 hopes take priority

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly decided against undergoing surgery for his latest injury setback, despite recommendations from Tottenham Hotspur medical staff.

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The Ghana international is currently dealing with a fresh hamstring problem, adding to a difficult spell that has already seen him sidelined since January with a quadriceps injury.

The latest setback is now expected to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

According to close sources around the club, Tottenham’s medical team advised surgery following specialist assessments, considering it the most effective route to ensure full recovery. However, Kudus has opted for a non-surgical rehabilitation programme instead.

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The decision is believed to be driven by concerns over recovery time, as surgery could keep him out for an extended period and potentially affect his chances of being fully fit for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kudus is said to be prioritising his availability for the global tournament, where he is expected to play a key role for the Ghana national football team.

He has been one of the team’s most important players in recent years, making his fitness a major concern for the technical staff.

His situation now places both club and country in a delicate balance between long-term recovery and short-term international ambitions.

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